Rock Paper Scissors Challenge To Benefit Columbia

Rock Paper Scissors: one of the easiest games to learn as a kid. But did you ever master it?

Get ready for the Ultimate Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown, Friday October 13th at LogBoat Brewing. Cosmo and Jax will host with the Heart of Missouri United Way as teams of 5 compete for bragging rights and prizes. It’s a bracket-style tournament with a best of 5 competition each round. But if you get eliminated too early, you can always buy a mulligan and get your way back in.

There are only 32 slots available, so get your team registered right away. It’s only $10 a person!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

And because it’s a Friday the 13th event in October, there’s also a costume contest. Compete as a team or individual for even more prizes!

Have fun with your squad, take home prizes and bragging rights, drink beer, and help benefit our community through the Heart of Missouri United Way.