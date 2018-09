We are very sorry to share this news, but the Rock Paper Scissors Tournament that was scheduled for Septemeber 20th at Logboat has been canceled. We are truly bummed.

We’re hearing the event is looking to be rescheduled sometime in the spring. Until then, we’ll keep you informed as we hear more.

If you had already registered, please contact the Heart of Missouri United Way at 573-443-4523.

Bummer!