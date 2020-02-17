Listen Live
Rob Pattinson poses with a fan
Rob Pattinson Smells Like WHAT?!

Lauren B February 17, 2020 Lauren's Blog Leave a comment

Apparently Rob Pattinson has a very…distinct smell…

Over the years there have been a lot of comments about Rob Pattinson’s hygiene habits…most of them negative. But now, the man himself has come out and revealed what exactly it is that he’s supposed to smell like. He’s been doing a lot of press lately to promote his new Batman movie, and when Allure Magazine addressed the issue of his personal hygiene, Rob said he smells like CRAYONS.”

“Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon,” he said. Pattinson was then asked, “Like you’re made of wax?” To which he replied: “Yes! Like I’m embalmed.”

Umm…sexy…kind of…

