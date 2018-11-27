Listen Live
Picture of Carson getting revenge Destiny

Cosmo & Carson Get Revenge On Destiny! [VIDEO]

Destiny November 26, 2018 Destiny's Blog, Videos, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

I thought when I had the boys take a shot of apple vodka and milk they would enjoy it! I never in a million years thought they would want to get revenge on me. Man did Cosmo and Carson get me back GOOD!

Picture of a plate of Thanksgiving food that Cosmo and Carson put together.

After our Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, the boys called me back to the lunch room and asked me to put a blindfold on. At first, I was a little weirded out. But again I also didn’t think the boys had it in them to get me back. Next thing I know they start blending something together right next to me! Well if you want to know what a Thanksgiving smoothie looks like, enjoy! 

Here is why the boys wanted to get me back! Vodka and Milk challenge!

Y107 Staff Does The Vodka and Milk Challenge! [VIDEO]

Would you try the Thanksgiving smoothie? 

