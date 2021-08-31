One Restaurant Went Above and Beyond for One Blind Customer’s Birthday

Pure shock and joy can be seen on Natalie Te Paa’s face when she realized what the restaurant had done for her!

Natalie is completely blind. She was celebrating her birthday with her friend when they brought out a special birthday dessert for her. The restaurant had taken the time to write out “Happy Birthday” in chocolate… in Braille! When Natalie ran her fingers over the chilled dots, she was in pure shock and amazement!

Natalie told the Today Show ” “I’ve never had anything happen like that before. It was wild. They just really did go above and beyond.”

Click here to check out the video yourself if you need a smile!