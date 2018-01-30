REST IN PEACE MARC WRIGHT

Marc was an amazing firefighter and an even better son, brother, uncle and friend.

Marc Wright retired Division Chief with the Columbia Fire Department who also worked for Boone County Fire and Boone Hospital Ambulance crews passed away early Monday morning January 29 at 47 years old.

Marc was by far the toughest man I ever met. He battled cancer 4 different times and after his first diagnosis with colon cancer he was still at work protecting you and your family along with me and mine as he continued to work as a Division Chief with the Columbia Fire Department.

Marc loved singing and he gave a sang Garth Brooks “The Dance” for his family as he lay in his hospital bed. Marc’s friend Mark Thompson played the guitar as Marc sang.

Garth Brooks was shown Marc’s video and had some amazing things to say about Marc and his singing skills “This cats a good singer”! I wish Marc could have heard that praise from Garth.

Marc was beyond generous. back in December Marc called me with a surprise. He told me “Cosmo, you are the biggest St. Louis Blues fan I know” “I want you to have these 2 tickets to the game on Sunday and oh yeah….you are gonna be sitting 2 rows off the glass right next to the Blues bench!”. Needless to say I was shocked and beyond thankful. I was able to bring my Dad with me to the game as a way of saying thank you to him for all the games he took me too as a kid.

Throughout the whole game I kept sending Marc thank you txts. I was truly like a kid in a candy store…and then midway thru the first period a puck comes flying over the glass (about hits my dad in the head) it ricochets off of one seat and rolls underneath my seat landing right in my chicken fingers and fries!

The Columbia Firefighters have worked with me and Y107 on so many different events over the years in Columbia. From the “RAI$E THE ROOF” events for MDA to our One For One Holiday Food Drive and when Miek joined me for the morning show and I made him live on top of a moving truck for 12 hours. It was Marc and his crew that came to “rescue’ Mike from the truck.

Marc, your service to this community will never be forgotten. Your leadership, your heart, your dedication and more importantly your friendship will never be forgotten. I am a better man, son, father, boyfriend and friend because of you.

Gone too soon but NEVER forgotten Chief Wright!

Love you brother,

Cosmo

Marc Wright, 1970-2018 James Marcus Wright (Marc) of Columbia, 47, went to be with Jesus, his Savior, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 after his three year fight, winning his brave journey with cancer. Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at the Parker-Millard Funeral Home. A celebration of Marc’s life will be held at the Crossing Church in Columbia, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Columbia Cemetery.

Some of Marc’s fellow Columbia Firefighters have set up a GoFundMe to help his family with funeral costs. Give Here.