LiveNation Gives Ticket Refund Update

If you have tickets to a LiveNation concert coming up, this post is for you, especially if you want a refund.

We know a lot of you have tickets for concerts this summer and are concerned about a lot of things. Will it be canceled? Will it be postponed? Can I get a refund? What if I didn’t purchase the insurance?

Well we have SOME answers now.

While so much of this is so disappointing (I for one would WAY rather see Kesha than have my money back), we’re glad to at least be able to share what we now know about summer concert rescheduling and refunds.

NOT ALL LiveNation concerts for the upcoming months are canceled. Some are postponed or rescheduled, like Halsey and NF. (Some are still on as scheduled for now, including Backstreet Boys, Maroon 5, and Harry Styles.) You can find a complete list and stay up to date as to the status of your concert here.

What if the concert I was going to go to is canceled, or postponed to a date I can’t go to?

LiveNation is offering refunds to ALL canceled shows which is awesome. On the flip side, they’re offering you a chance to forgo your refund and instead take a 150% credit towards another concert at a LiveNation Venue. AND when you choose THAT option, LiveNation will donate tickets to healthcare workers.

If you want to wait for the postpone date on your concert, your ticket will be valid for the new date. But if you see the new date, and already have something planned for that date, you’ll have 30 days to claim your refund. Emails will be sent out to all ticketholders explaining this in more detail. Or you can find some details here.