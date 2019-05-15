Listen Live
Breaking News
biscuit fanny pack
photo credit by: https://www.google.com/search?q=cheddar+bay+biscuits&rlz=1C1GCEU_enUS820US821&tbm=isch&source=lnt&tbs=sur:fc&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiglc6RuJ3iAhUI7awKHZUWAi4QpwUIHw&biw=1366&bih=625&dpr=1#imgrc=HvlP48tyZsT9rM

Biscuit fanny pack. I repeat BISCUIT FANNY PACK

Lauren B May 15, 2019 Lauren's Blog Leave a comment

Biscuits you can wear on your fanny!

I’ll probably regret telling you this because the more people enter the less chance I have to win…BUT Red Lobster is giving away biscuit fanny packs. Yes, fanny packs for your biscuits! National Biscuit day was May 14 so through June 4 if you tweet what you love most about their Cheddar Bay biscuits, you’ll be entered into a sweepstakes to win one of the insulated butt-satchels! Full details on how to win here.

PS If you win and I don’t you have to let me borrow it…just once…PLEASEPLEASEPLEASE???

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2019, Y107. All Rights Reserved.