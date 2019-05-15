Biscuit fanny pack. I repeat BISCUIT FANNY PACK

Biscuits you can wear on your fanny!

I’ll probably regret telling you this because the more people enter the less chance I have to win…BUT Red Lobster is giving away biscuit fanny packs. Yes, fanny packs for your biscuits! National Biscuit day was May 14 so through June 4 if you tweet what you love most about their Cheddar Bay biscuits, you’ll be entered into a sweepstakes to win one of the insulated butt-satchels! Full details on how to win here.

PS If you win and I don’t you have to let me borrow it…just once…PLEASEPLEASEPLEASE???