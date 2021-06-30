Listen live
Girl pointing at camera with patriotic background and throwback in text
shutterstock

It’s a Red, White and BACK Weekend on Y107

Carson 3 days ago Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo and Lauren Leave a comment

They say this MIGHT be the Biggest 4th of July weekend ever as this year, unlike last year, we have the FREEDOM to celebrate our Independence from masks, with the Freedom to gather. And we’ve got the perfect soundtrack for all that celebrating: NOSTALGIA!!!

As we honor America’s B-day and our freedom’s Y107 is launching our Red, White, and (throw) BACK Weekend!

Starting Friday at 5p, through 11p Monday, the Throwbacks will be rolling all weekend, every couple of songs.  And YOU will be in full control. Instead of Us picking the throwback tracks, we’re giving the power to YOU!

via GIPHY

How do you get your Throwback played?

Here’s where it gets fun. Anytime after 5p, go to Y107.com and you’ll see the box on the right side of the page. Just type in the song you want. Pretty easy. We’ve got well over 650 songs to choose from, so search for whatever you can think of from roughly 1989-2012.

You’ll also see what song is in line to be the next throwback played. At any point, you can vote your favorite songs up, and other songs down.

(Full photo and video instructions are below.)

And it’s all YOU.  WE have no influence over it!

So be thinking what YOU want to hear, and start voting for your favorites! We can’t wait to hear your picks!

via GIPHY

U-Pick Throwback in 3 easy steps!

Go to Y107.com and look for the “Takeover” on the right side!

 

Type in the song you want by artist or title and click to vote it up!

 

Vote your song (and others) up or down. The most popular song will play when the next Throwback comes up in the playlist.

 

How does the U-Pick It Throwback deal work?

So, how do you get your song on the list, and someone else's off? Carson explains!

Posted by Y107 on Friday, May 1, 2020

