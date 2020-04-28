The stay at home order is lifting on Monday. However, it won’t be business as usual, as new precautions will be taken. Many are worried of a resurgence of Coronavirus cases. So what are the real COVID-19 symptoms?

I have to admit, I’ve googled this many times. Especially with allergies setting in. Is it in my head? Do I need to be concerned about this or that? So to help maybe ease concerns, here’s the 9 main symptoms per the CDC to be on the lookout for.

The common symptoms, which may appear in some combination within 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, are:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The biggest thought as more people head out is this: STAY HOME if you feel sick. Many public places are going to be taking temperatures of people entering their facilities. But again, that’s just one of the symptoms. Wearing your facemask is also important. It’s not to protect you, but to protect others just in case you might be a carrier. Many people reportedly are, or have been carriers, without ever knowing it, as they were without symptoms.

So be precautious as you get back to some sense of normal. Always play it safe. Keep washing your hands, and STOP TOUCHING YOUR FACE! 🙂