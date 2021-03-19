Even in a Pandemic, Mid-Mo Made Miracles Happen!

Once again, YOU helped to make “miracles” happen for MU’s Health Care’s Children’s Hospital during the Y107/Missouri Credit Union Miracles For Kids Radiothon!

On March 18th and 19th, 2020, Y107 held our 15th annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon. Things were a little different. For starters, we were live from our large conference room. Two days and just over $214,734.04 later, it’s fair to say Y107 and Mid-Missouri believe in miracles!

Both days were full of laughs, tears, hugs, and entertainment from some of the miracles. We talked with families and hospital staff, shared personal stories and asked listeners to open their hearts and donate to help save the lives of kids. We held Zoom interviews with many families who’ve been helped by the hospital. As always, it was an exciting time to see how far the kids have come since their accident, emergency, or diagnosis. Every year, we have the opportunity to meet new families too; and while we wish we could meet them under different circumstances, our hearts always swell with admiration of their strength.

One of the greatest things about the Radiothon is that all the money stays local; every single last cent. The money raised supports the purchase of life-saving equipment and supports programmatic needs at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital that benefits pediatric patients from every county in Missouri.

Each year the Y107/Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon proves to be one of the most mentally, physically, and emotionally draining times of the year for everyone involved, but it’s also exciting, and rewarding and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you to all of our Y107 listeners for making miracles happen!

If you missed any of the interviews from this year’s radiothon, you can catch up with your favorite miracle kids here!

You Can Still Donate! Click Here!

And thank you to our many great sponsors for this year’s event…

Missouri Credit Union, Veterans United Home Loans, A-1 Disposal, A-1 Containers, Bob McCosh Chevrolet, ZCM Timber Harvesting, Graf & Sons, Crown Power & Equipment, Allstate Consultants LLC, Xtreme Body & Paint, Doolittle Trailers, Club Car Wash, Aurora Organic Dairy, Luecke’s Roofing, Monnig Industries, Como Premium Exteriors, Leubbering Oil, Ai Painting Plus, Lone Oak Building, Denning Pest Control, Sweet Smoke BBQ, Downtown Appliance, ACME Constructors, Lee’s Tire Mobile Express Van, Railwood Golf Club, Crumbl Cookies, and Just Jeffs.