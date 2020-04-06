Quibi just launched, here’s what to watch!

Talk about perfect timing! This morning, Quibi launched and I can not contain my excitement.

If you haven’t heard about the new streaming service, Quibi is a platform where episodes are no more than ten minutes long.

MAJOR STARS have new television shows on the app. Joe Jonas, Chrissy Teigen, Sophie Turner, Chance the Rapper and more will all be at your fingertips.

So here’s what to dive into first:

Punk’d: Yep! The show is back and this time Chance the Rapper is pulling all the strings. If you love practical jokes being pulled on celebrities, this show is perfect for you!

Chrissy’s Court: All I have to say is….CHRISSY TEIGEN! Think Judge Judy but with jokes. I can’t wait to watch John Legend’s wife lay down the law!

All The Feels: If you love inspiring and heartwarming stories about the cutest animals…YOU NEED TO WATCH THIS! Just grab the box of tissues and snuggle your pets.

Survive: Calling all of my fellow ‘Game of Thrones’ fans! Sophie Turner stars in this drama about being lost in the wilderness.

Most Dangerous Game: HELLO LIAM HEMSWORTH! This action packed thriller leaves Liam as the prey! Watching just to make sure he makes it out ok!

The lowest subscription cost is $4.99, but for the next 90 days it’s completely free!

24 shows dropped today and there are more to come!

This quarantine just got a whole lot better!