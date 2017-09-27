The Pumpkin Spice Craze is Back With A Vengeance

The Spice of Pumpkin

It is officially fall, and that means a few things. The weather will start getting cooler, and the trees will change color. Oh, and pumpkin spice returns to take over the world again. Depending on how you feel about pumpkin-spice foods you will either be happy or facepalm harder than you ever have before.

Pumpkin spice pizza now exists! The pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen created the dish. Basically, it’s cheese pizza with all of the seasonal flavors of fall. The pie was just released on September 22nd, and there is no word on how long it will stick around. The craze doesn’t end there, however, because you can wash the pizza down with pumpkin vodka!

The drink contains 35 percent alcohol by volume. Created by Canada’s Lucky Bastard distillery, it should inspire fun autumn cocktails and shots… That is if you can stomach the crazy that is pumpkin spice! Let us know what you think about the fall craze in the comments below!

