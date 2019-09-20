Project: Pink Party Return October 24th!

Join us for Project: Pink Party at The Millbottom in Jefferson City, Mo on Thursday, October 24th!

The Project: Pink Party w/JCMG Comprehensive Breast Care is the ultimate ladies night out dedicated to the celebration of women! Indulge in drinks and appetizers, while you shop, mingle, dance, and so much more with hundreds of women (ages 21 and older only) from all of Mid-Missouri. Even better, portions of door proceeds go to Community Breast Care Project.

RSVP today and learn more about Project: Pink Party at projectpinkparty.com!

You’re not going to want to miss out on Project: Pink Party at The Millbottom in Jefferson City, Mo on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6pm – 9pm!

Highlights:

Unlimited FREE Drinks & Appetizers Prize drawings throughout the evening Delicious food from local establishments Y107’s Cosmo as the DJ for plenty of dancing and other live entertainment Dancing to a live CELEBRITY Guest DJ! Decorated bra show/auction and games Photo Booth courtesy of Vogel Insurance Group! Shopping ideas and gifts from local vendors to see, try, and buy A swag bag full of goodies upon arrival! Benefiting a great cause: Community Breast Care Project



Details:

Presale tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door on the day of the event.

Must be 21+ years old or older to attend.

Tickets courtesy of Drewing Automotive.

Special Thanks:

H. Scheppers Distributing Company

Stonehill Winery

HyVee

Box Drop Mattress

Missouri Valley Archery

Sponsored by JCMG Comprehensive Breast Care

The Community Breast Care Project is a not-for-profit foundation created for the purpose of supporting women of central Missouri. Their mission is to provide educational, financial and emotional support to the Central Missouri community regarding awareness of breast health and breast cancer treatment. All money stays in Mid-Missouri.