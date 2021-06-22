Listen live
Prizehunter Awards over $1000 to Mid-Mo Listeners

Carson 2 days ago Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo and Lauren Leave a comment

All good things must come to an end!

7 prizes uncovered. Over $1000 in cash and prizes awarded to Mid-Mo listeners.

We hope you had as much fun playing Y107’s Prize Hunter as we did.  Congrats to all our Mid-Mo winners!

  • Kelsey G in Glasgow won a SMART TV ($250 value)
  • Jan H. in Jefferson City won $500!!!
  • Nicholas D. in Jefferson City won an Echo Dot
  • Tammy Y in California won $107
  • Caitlyn F. in Boonville won 1 year of Disney+
  • Sheri D. in Jefferson City won tickets to see the Jonas Brothers in STL in Sept.
  • Misty won a Y107 Tshirt

Here’s the completed board for those following along.  How close were you to correctly guessing where the prizes were? We were STUNNED how close so many of you were throughout the game. Thanks for playing and listening!

