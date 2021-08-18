Pride Is ALIVE!

And this time it’ll last TWO WHOLE DAYS!

MidMo Pridefest is back! And for the first time ever, it lasts TWO days. August 28th and 29th at Rose Music Hall. It’s two days of celebrating our identities, inclusion, and what makes us all unique. And as always, it’s 100% FREE and open to the public!

Even better, it’s family-friendly, with tons of attractions, food trucks, and over 70 local vendors lining the streets. You can also look forward to live performances throughout each day and at drag shows at 8pm BOTH nights, featuring Crystal Methyd and Widow Von’Du who SLAAAYYYEEDD on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Both shows will be hosted by Veronika Versace.

This year they’ll also offer on-site COVID vaccinations, Saturday by Burrell Health and Sunday by the Health Department.

While admission is FREE, there are VIP PACKAGES available for purchase. They get you access to the Y107 VIP Lounge, drink and meal ticket, meet and greets with the headliners, a swag bag, and more. Purchase those here.

Gates open at noon both days, kicking off with a homecoming parade at 12:15 Saturday followed by opening ceremonies. There’s no denying it’ll be a great weekend. We can’t wait!

