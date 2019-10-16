Price is Right: LIVE! – Jesse Auditorium – Oct. 26

Get ready to “COME ON DOWN” as your TV’s favorite game show, The Price Is Right, hits the stage of the Jesse Auditorium on the MIZZOU Campus October 26.

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase!

Showing to near sold-out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!

DATE/TIME: Saturday October 26, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

VENUE: Jesse Auditorium

TICKETS: Now at the Missouri Theatre Ticket Office, Ticketmaster.com, and here.

Be listening all next week to win last chance tickets to the show with Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show each morning, and Carson each afternoon.

The Price is Right™ is the longest-running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.

*No Purchase Necessary to register for chance to be a contestant. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter the theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required. Price is Right Live™/© 2019 FremantleMedia. All Rights Reserved.