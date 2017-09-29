Previously Played Songs

Do you know that last time you heard it? We’re coming up blank from a female singer. Male country singer John Pardi has a song “Head over boots” with a similar line.
I’m looking for the name of a slow song by a girl that said “be my king, baby I’ll be your queen.” I’ve only heard it play a couple of times. Thanks!
I believe you’re thinking Kesha’s “Praying”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-Dur3uXXCQ
There was a song on a few minutes before 1pm today that was about a woman ending a relationship. What is it called? Thanks
Close… it’s $26 dollars. 🙂 New MGK f. James Arthur – “Go For Broke”
What’s the song out there that is by or feat. MGK and has a lyric about “only having $27 in his bank account before signing a contract?”
Thanks!
From what we can tell, it’s most likely Halsey “Now or Never”. It could be 5th Harmony “Down”, which played just before 9a, or Childish Gambino “Redbone” which played shortly into the 9am hour, and sounds kinda like a girl with the falsetto he does.
i heard a song this morning around 9, its by a female singer and i cannot think of the lyrics. this doesn’t help much but if you could find what was played this morning i’d be forever thankful
Here’s what played from about 1:50p-2:20p. Curious to know which one it was.
Zedd f. Alessia Cara – Stay
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
Shawn Mendes – Mercy
Calvin Harris – Slide
Imagine Dragons – Radioactive
Hi, I heard a song at right about 2:00 today, I forget the lyrics but are you able to tell me what it was? Thanks!
That’s a stumper. If you had a few lyrics, that might help a bit. I can’t say this song sounds like Gwen Stefani, or western for that matter, but it is a bit alt. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3j4I0PqNzKE “Young Folks” by Peter, Bjorn, and John better match the whistling/western/alt, and does have a female singer, though not Gwen sounding. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIRE6iw-ws4
Either of those?
Trying to find a song, I think I heard on here, but it was a little alternative sounding. A female singer, can’t remember the lyrics, but it starts with western music and a whistle. Almost sounds like Gwen Stefani.
Thanks!
It might be “Selfish” by Future with Rihanna. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXJOUC9dQOg Let us know if that’s it.
Just heard a song tonight and I believe some of the lyrics were something like “they shouldn’t leave us alone” . . . tried looking up the song but couldn’t find it. I think there was a guy and a gal.
Do you know when you might have heard it last? Not a whole lot to go on unfortunately. Is it one that you hear often, or not so much? I was thinking maybe that new track from Maggie Lindemann – Pretty Girl. However, that doesn’t mention anything about “nice and sweet”.
Need help desperate.. looking for name of song it’s a female who says can b a Bitch I can be nice and sweet help me please
THANK YOU! I miss heard the lyric but only heard that verse at the time. Love this song for the clean hit’s and bass lines and my subwoofers play it very nicely. Thank you so much!!
I believe that’s “Down” by Marian Hill. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWGD2Cr9StM ~Carson
Looking for a song – cant remember most of it but it has a catchy beat – part way through i think (its a female singer) she says “are you there are you are you you you there” and then break out into a light dubstep fashion of multiple beats. sorry I cant be more descriptive, but it was played around 11-12 on 2/27/17
No problem. That’s Sabrina Carpenter’s “Thumbs”
I’m trying to figure this song out. For the past 5 days!!! Please help! It is a female singer. And she starts out fast by talking about family “saying mother, daughter. Blah blah” a mother has a daughter and a daughter something. Please please please help me.
No problem Katie. The song is called “Rockabye” from Clean Bandit, Anne Marie, and Sean Paul. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=papuvlVeZg8
ok I’m having a crisis. There was a song that was played yesterday I had never heard before and thought it was beautiful. It was a female artist and it was a song about how she didn’t need a man because she had her son and no one would be above him. The lyrics said lullaby a bit and that’s all I can remember. Please help!!
Trying to figure this out for you. Was it just a guy? No female part? We have a bunch of new slower ones, so trying to narrow it down. The newest/slowest that are just guys would be The Weeknd’s latest “I Feel It Coming” or Shawn Mendes “Mercy” which has a bit more tempo. There’s also Alex Da Kid’s “Not Easy” or Lukas Graham “You’re Not There”, but they’re more anti-love break-up songs, and “Not Easy” also has Elle King on it. Same goes for Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bad Things,” which features Camilla Cabello, but is a slower love song. There’s also Niall Horan’s “This Town” which is less new, but still a bit slower. Hopefully that helps a bit.
What was the song played around 10:05 am on dec 10th? 85 was talked about by the radio host saying it was the the stations pick for new music? It was a slow love song sang by a male
It was the Afrojack remix of Major Lazer’s “Cold Water” f. Justin Bieber.
What was the EDM-esque song just before the Fireball song from Pitbull? I heard it like 15 minutes ago. I loved it so much, but I only caught the end.
