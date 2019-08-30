Prepare yourself…a polar coaster is headed our way!

Enjoy these last weeks of warm weather, because a polar coaster is heading in our direction!

The Farmer’s Almanac is claiming that we are in for a fun winter with at least seven snow storms.

To add insult to injury, the weather predictors are also saying its going to feel like a never-ending season.

And we thought last winter was bad!

Luckily, a lot of local meteorologists are saying the Farmer’s Almanac is not very reliable and it’s hard to predict weather patterns even five days out.

Crossing my fingers the Farmer’s Almanac is way off this year!