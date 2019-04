Como Comedy Club has done it again! Preacher Lawson, finalist on America’s Got Talent Season 12 is coming to the Blue Note! When he came back for America’s Got Talent: The Champions, he took 5th place. I’m so excited to see him do his standup show right here in Columbia! There will be two shows, one at 7 and one at 9:30.

Get 7p tickets here!

Get 9:30p tickets here!