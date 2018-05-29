Post Malone Starting Up His Own Label

Whether you listen to him or not, chances are you have definitely heard his name, Post Malone! It’s a name you hear everywhere these days as he has been dominating the charts. Austin Richard Post is his real name and he is planning on launching his own record label. Post has been in the music business for quite some time now, and has seen all the insides and out. This is the next step in Post Malone’s life, what new artist will emerge from the label? We have to just wait and see. For more on Post, keep it right here and check out these videos below!