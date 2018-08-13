Listen Live
Post Malone crowned the new king of pop
Post Malone Dubbed The New “King of Pop”!!

Jordan August 13, 2018 Jordan's Blog, Music News, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Austin Post Malone has had one hell of a 2018! Releasing one hit after the other, he seems to be on par with catching up to the giants like Drake! The Rapper best known for “Rockstar,” “Better Now,” and “White Iverson” has been breaking records set by the Beatles and Michael Jackson himself!

Post’s debut album Stoney, just took MJ’s Thriller with the most weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-hop Albums chart. A record that Michael held for over 34 years!!

Stoney has sat inside the top 10 now for 77 weeks… whether you love him or not, that’s impressive! 

