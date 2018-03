Portugal The Man has shared some new material! However,… the songs are actually just remixes of the “Feel It Still” and “Live in the Moment.” Both tracks have been remixed by “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Surprisingly the quirky tuba and Yankovic’s signature melodies, breath new life into the well-known songs. Don’t believe me? Well, check out the videos below!

Both songs appear on Portugal The Man’s latest album Woodstock, And the Band will be touring non-stop throughout the year!