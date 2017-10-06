What Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Missouri?

Is it Snickers? Kit Kat? How about MnM’s? Nope…What do you think the most popular Halloween candy is in the Show Me State?

Halloween is almost here and it is time to make that costume selection and buy massive amounts of candy to hand out (or eat yourself into a sugar induced coma).

TOP HALLOWEEN CANDIES FOR ALL 50 STATES

Skittles, Reese’s Cups and M&M’s, the top three most popular Halloween candies across the US. The peeps at Candystore.com say that on average, Skittles and Reese’s Cups have sold more than 3 million pounds every year over the last decade, while M&M’s have sold about 2.7 million.

What Halloween candy will you be handing out on Oct 31st???

via GIPHY