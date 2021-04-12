Popcorn… Salad? This is a Joke, Right?

Honestly wtf is this? It has a Food Network logo in the corner. It seems like the kind of cheesy shows they’d show. Is this actually real or did someone make a parody, because I really need to know.

Nope, I think it’s legit. It’s called “Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad” and you can find the recipe here if you’re brave enough to try it. Molly Yeh has her own show on the Food Network called “Girl Meets Farm” and this was a snack they were going to have at a bowling party. It includes mayonnaise, sour cream, Dijon mustard, celery, watercress, carrots… I’m sorry my stomach is rumbling and not in an I’m-hungry way, more like in an I-might-barf way.

What the hell is this pic.twitter.com/7PSYVtytQ8 — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) April 11, 2021

Would you try this? If you do, I’ll need a full review, thanks!