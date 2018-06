Pop It Pal…You Might Not Want It But You Need To See It

Yeah… so uhhhh this one is hard to explain! However, here it goes… You know how fidget toys are super popular right now? Well this is a fidget toy, but for a very specific group who is obsessed with pimple popping.

A little gross right? They call it the Pop It Pal. Even the “goo”(pus) that comes out looks real, and it’s messy… FUN! If you want to see the toy in action check out the video below!