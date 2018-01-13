Get Your Freeze On: Polar Plunge Coming March 3

Every year, for some crazy reason, a bunch of wild, costumed individuals decide to walk, run, or crawl into frigid winter waters with excitement. Have you experienced the joys of the Annual Polar Plunge?

So it’s not for a “crazy reason”. Instead, it serves as a major fundraiser for Special Olympics Athletes* across the country. Y107 is proud to partner with Special Olympics Missouri once again for this year’s Columbia plunge Saturday, March 3rd at Bass Pro Lake. In 2017, the Columbia Plunge had 225 Plungers and raised more than $40,000, and this year we want to TOP that!

Join Cosmo, Jax, Carson, and Jordan for the fun and unique opportunity to support a great cause. The theme this year is “Let Your Inner Zeus Loose”. Maybe it’ll inspire your costume.

This one-of-a-kind event promises a fun atmosphere complete with music, crazy costumes and lasting memories for everyone! Whether you’re joining us for the fun in Columbia, or a different community, we definitely encourage you to join the fun. You can plunge individually or in a group. There’s even a “chicken” category if you’re too afraid to jump in but still want to support the cause. You can see a full list of plunges across the area and register here.

* proceeds benefit Special Olympics Missouri’s year-round program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.



