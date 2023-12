In case you missed her in October, Pink’s Summer Carnival tour is making a stop in St. Louis next August and we want to see you there! Be sure to be listening to Cosmo and Kat in the morning and Kristin in the afternoon today through Friday, December 8, for your chance to win tickets. Psst, YVIPs, you’ll have an additional chance to win tickets, so be ready for that coming to you soon! Not a YVIP? Sign up FREE here!

Don’t want to test your luck? Tickets go on sale December 11th here!