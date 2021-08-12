Listen live
How To Please A Woman

Kristin Monica 10 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

*Fair Warning- This blog contains TikToks with some NSFW language text*

Number 1. Don’t Mansplain things.

A guy on TikTok with the username lord_dermott thinks he knows how to please a woman, according to his TikTok video:

@lord_dermottIt’s the truth #fyp #foryou♬ original sound – _ritikaaaa

I mean, do you want a cookie for doing basic things? User Cat Sims stitched it and had some actual truths to throw at men.

@notsosmugnow##stitch with @lord_dermott Insert eye roll ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ original sound – Cat Sims

Her side eye and sarcastic snaps are *chefs kiss* and this made me laugh a bit!

Drop a comment with what things truly “please” you ladies (let’s keep it safe for work, please.)

