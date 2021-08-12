*Fair Warning- This blog contains TikToks with some NSFW language text*
Number 1. Don’t Mansplain things.
A guy on TikTok with the username lord_dermott thinks he knows how to please a woman, according to his TikTok video:
@lord_dermottIt’s the truth #fyp #foryou♬ original sound – _ritikaaaa
I mean, do you want a cookie for doing basic things? User Cat Sims stitched it and had some actual truths to throw at men.
@notsosmugnow##stitch with @lord_dermott Insert eye roll ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ original sound – Cat Sims
Her side eye and sarcastic snaps are *chefs kiss* and this made me laugh a bit!
Drop a comment with what things truly “please” you ladies (let’s keep it safe for work, please.)