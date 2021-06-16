These Houses Are Made Out Of Plastic Bottles

Plastic water bottles are one of the most frequent single-use plastic items that are filling landfills and littered all over, but one housing company in Africa is trying to use them for the greater good!

They fill the discarded bottles with sand, stack them in a lattice pattern, glue them with a traditional mud-glue, secure them with a net, and they become housing. The bottle bricks are actually 18x STRONGER than traditional bricks and can withstand earthquakes and even bullets! And this recycled, safer constructed house costs only a THIRD of what other housing costs!

Check out this video to see how cool it looks!