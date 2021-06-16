Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
Plastic water bottles pollution in ocean (Environment concept)
Shutterstock/chaiyapruek youprasert

These Houses Are Made Out Of Plastic Bottles

Kristin Monica 2 days ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

Plastic water bottles are one of the most frequent single-use plastic items that are filling landfills and littered all over, but one housing company in Africa is trying to use them for the greater good!

They fill the discarded bottles with sand, stack them in a lattice pattern, glue them with a traditional mud-glue, secure them with a net, and they become housing. The bottle bricks are actually 18x STRONGER than traditional bricks and can withstand earthquakes and even bullets! And this recycled, safer constructed house costs only a THIRD of what other housing costs!

Check out this video to see how cool it looks!

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Zimmer
Copyright 2021, Y107. All Rights Reserved