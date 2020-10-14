Planters NUTmobile Is Coming To Mid-Mo

See the NUTmobile in person this week & take a video tour now!
Planters Nuts is going nuts all across the USA with their East-to-West-Nut-Crackin’ Fest. You will be able to check out the NUTmobile at several Mid-Missouri locations.
Go nuts at 4 different stops around Columbia between October 15-18. At each stop you will be able to see the 26 ft long NUTmobile, take pics, score prizes and even win some free peanuts.
Thursday, October 15
Speaker’s Circle
Conley Ave, Columbia, MO
10am-2pm
Friday, October 16
Shyrocks Callaway Farm
2927 County Rd 253, Columbia, MO
2pm-6pm
Saturday, October 17
Fulton Farmer’s Market
10 East 5th St, Fulton, MO
8am-12pm
Sunday, October 18
Orr Street Market
126 N 10th St, Columbia, MO
9am-1pm