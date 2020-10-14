Planters NUTmobile Is Coming To Mid-Mo

See the NUTmobile in person this week & take a video tour now!

Planters Nuts is going nuts all across the USA with their East-to-West-Nut-Crackin’ Fest. You will be able to check out the NUTmobile at several Mid-Missouri locations.

Go nuts at 4 different stops around Columbia between October 15-18. At each stop you will be able to see the 26 ft long NUTmobile, take pics, score prizes and even win some free peanuts.

Thursday, October 15

Speaker’s Circle

Conley Ave, Columbia, MO

10am-2pm

Friday, October 16

Shyrocks Callaway Farm

2927 County Rd 253, Columbia, MO

2pm-6pm

Saturday, October 17

Fulton Farmer’s Market

10 East 5th St, Fulton, MO

8am-12pm

Sunday, October 18

Orr Street Market

126 N 10th St, Columbia, MO

9am-1pm