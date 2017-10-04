Pixel Buds Makes The World Understand Each Other

Pixel Buds

Google announced their new phones today and honestly, I’m not to impressed. However, what did impress me were the new wireless earbuds from google simply named “Pixel Buds.”

Hands down the coolest feature about the buds are the integrated translate feature. The Pixel Buds will let you talk to people in their native tongue and translates your conversation in real time.

The buds use Google translate to understand conversations in 40 different languages. Check out the videos below to find out more!