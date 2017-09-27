With the entire island of Puerto Rico out of power, something had to be done. Pitbull stepped up in a BIG way.

Hurricane Maria devastated the island. It could take 30 years for the island to completely recover. Almost the entire country is without power and is in need of help.

Pitbull felt the call and offered his private jet to charter cancer patients to hospitals on the US mainland.

Puerto Rico’s Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez tweeted her thanks.

“Thanks to singer @pitbull for lending your private plane to transport cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo.”

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

It’s nice to see celebrities stepping up and using their star power for good. – JaX