Pitbull rescues cancer patients in Puerto Rico

Jax September 27, 2017 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, JAX Blogs Leave a comment

With the entire island of Puerto Rico out of power, something had to be done. Pitbull stepped up in a BIG way. 

Hurricane Maria devastated the island. It could take 30 years for the island to completely recover. Almost the entire country is without power and is in need of help. 

Pitbull felt the call and offered his private jet to charter cancer patients to hospitals on the  US mainland.

Puerto Rico’s Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez tweeted her thanks.

“Thanks to singer @pitbull for lending your private plane to transport cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo.”

It’s nice to see celebrities stepping up and using their star power for good. – JaX

