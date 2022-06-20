Pitbull and Fireworks

What do Mr. Worldwide and fireworks have in common? You can find BOTH at Bax Fireworks on Friday from 4-6! Okay, you won’t find Pitbull HIMSELF, but if you stop in between 4p and 6p and find the Y107 table, you can exclusively enter to win a pair of tickets to his show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on September 3rd when he brings along Iggy Azalea!

Plus, while you’re there, stock up on your fireworks for the 4th weekend! It can be SO hard to choose based on the clever name on the box, but you’ll be able to scan a QR code and it’ll pull up a video of what the firework looks like in practice, so you can be sure your at-home show is the BEST on the BLOCK!

See you Friday from 4-6!