Pink shares intimate look at her life.
Beautiful Trama Art/ Cover/ Youtube/ Vevo

Pink Shares A Special look Into Her Life

Jordan March 5, 2018 Jordan's Blog, Music Videos, Videos, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Pink- “Whatever You Want”

Pink is taking all of us behind the scenes of her life in the new video for “Whatever You Want.” Following what seems to be a recent trend the music video features intimate moments in Pink’s life with her family. There is an up close and personal feel throughout the entire thing.

Pinks first completely sold out tour in five years wraps up in June. The artist is currently killing the game right now and will be creating a special playlist, just in time for International Woman’s History Month.

However, for now, enjoy the music video below!  

