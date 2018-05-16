Pink’s the queen of sass and will not let ANYONE treat her like a door mat. If you’re going to clap at her, expect her to clap right back.
Even at her ‘old’ age of 38, she’s not having it..
CLAP BACK TIME.
You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every fucking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll. https://t.co/3WcH2TRrHW
— P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018