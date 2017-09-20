You could win $500 from Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group!



Enter our Pink Power and Proud photo contest by submitting a photo of you decked out in pink! If the photo submission period has ended, don’t worry! You can still vote for your favorite photo!

Photo submission is open from October 2nd through October 15th, then the voting period opens from October 16th to October 22nd!

Grand Prize: $500 Visa Gift card from Zimmer Radio & Marketing Group

Enter the contest by using the form below!

*If you have a slow Internet connection, it could take a few minutes for the form to load below.