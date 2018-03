A phone that only calls and texts?

Introducing the Light Phone 2. No apps. No games. No email. Just talk and text. The self proclaimed ‘dumb phone’. You in?

A company ‘Light’ out of Brooklyn, NY is trying to combat phone and app addiction by simplifying things. An evolution by devolution.

While the initial model only has talk and text, Light is thinking about adding weather, gps, ride share, and calculator. Essential things needed for the day but no distractions.

Would you buy this phone?

Check out the phone here.