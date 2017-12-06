Turns out, setting your child in the lap of a complete stranger at the mall doesn’t always turn out well, making for a PRIME photo op!

Happy, sad, terrified… whatever you’ve got, we want to see your pho-ho-ho-tos with Santa!

Submit your best Santa photo below & you could WIN BIG!

Grand Prize:

2 tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert in Kansas City on 9/8/18

$40 gift card to Broil

2 VIP Movie Passes to Goodrich Forum 8

Submission Period: Monday, 12/11 to Sunday, 12/17

Voting Period: Monday, 12/18 to Friday, 12/22

Winner Announced: Friday, 12/22 during the Y107 Morning Show

*If you have a slow Internet connection, it may take a few seconds to load below.