A New Twist on Camila Cabello’s “Havana”

The song that brought the heat to the cold winter is getting a cool twist, thanks to a favorite holiday group. Pentatonix, one of the most recognized acapella groups, best know for their awesome renditions on so many holiday classics, has decided to give the pop smash a try. No surprise, it’s epic!

It’s also gives a great introduction to their newest member, Matt Sallee, who takes over on bass after Avi’s departure last fall after the tour ended.

The “Havana” release is part of the announcement of the new album and subsequent tour. “PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I” drops April 13th. Unfortunately, they will NOT be stopping in Missouri. We can’t wait to hear whatever covers they knock out.