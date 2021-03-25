PEEPS Pepsi? Who asked for this?

Pepsi thinks what’s missing most from your Easter dinner (and Easter baskets) is a marshmallow flavored Cola…PEEPS marshmallow to be exact.

Now, these brightly colored cans will NOT be on the grocery store shelves. Instead, you can win them by posting a socially distanced picture of how you’re enjoying your favorite springtime activities with the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS along with the hashtag #PepsiSweepstakes and tagging Pepsi in your post.

10 Grand Prize winners will score an “Epic Collectors Package of PEPSI x PEEPS”

You don’t have long to enter, though! The contest started today (3/25) and ends on 3/31.

See PepsiCo’s official Press Release here.

On another note, how did they miss the opportunity to call it Peepsi?