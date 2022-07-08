Paul Rudd & Others Rally To Support Bullied 12 year-old Kid

12-year-old Brody Ridder was bullied for most of school year. His classmates refused to sign his year book and after his mom shared her heart break on social media Brody has some new kick ass friends.

We LOVE you Paul Rudd!!!!

When the story first came out a group of high school upper classmen immediately helped fill that year book with over 100 signatures.

Paul shared some pretty powerful wisdom with Brody: