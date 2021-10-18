PARTY at CSL Plasma on Grindstone

No, seriously! CSL Plasma on Grindstone (across from Walmart) is turning 1, and there’s a whole party celebration going on. Please accept this as YOUR invitation!

Plus, this is the BEST party EVER, because I guarantee you will not walk out of any other party with up to $1,000! First time plasma donors will make up to $1,000, plus ALL donors will be entered to win a 50″ Samsung Smart TV just for donating.

Oh, but that’s not all. Did someone say FREE FOOD?? 2 Odd Dawgs will be on site giving out FREE hotdogs and FREE Nachos, every party goer will get a goody bag, there will be other food trucks and givaways, too!

Come donate on your lunch break! Your time will be WELL spent!

The party is going on this Friday (Oct 22) from 10-2, and Kristin will be broadcasting LIVE and would LOVE to meet you!