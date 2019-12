Papa John’s is doing what to their pizza?!?

Do you like crazy, extravagant pizzas or are you more a one topping kind of human?

Have you ever thought to put hot dogs on your pizza? Me either! But Papa John’s is going for it!

The pizza company just announced their new Hot Dog Pizza!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5RPPvrHcyn/?utm_source=ig_embed

Not only will each slice have a full wiener, the pie will also have onions, relish and a mustard sauce.

Does this sound appetizing? If so, you’ll have to travel to South Korea to get a slice.