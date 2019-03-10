Tuesday is National Pancake Day

Join Cosmo & the Y107 Morning Show for IHOP’s National Pancake Day, benefitting Children’s Miracle Network! On Tuesday, March 11, from 7AM to 7PM, IHOP is offering anybody who walks in the door a free short stack of pancakes. You’re encouraged to donate to our local Children’s Miracle Network while you’re there, with all proceeds going to University of Missouri Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

You’ll also have the chance to win tickets to see comic Drew Lynch at the Blue Note April 10th!

In celebration, Cosmo & Lauren will broadcast live from IHOP on Conley in Columbia from 6a-10a. Come by, say hi, eat pancakes and help out a great cause. We’ll see you there!