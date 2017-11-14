‘Ozark’ Season 2 Is Casting Now

Heads up Ozark fans Season 2 will be filming later this month and you could be on the show!

Filming for season 2 of the Netflix series, “Ozark” is scheduled to begin later this month in Georgia.

Do you have what it takes to co-star with Jason Bateman?

Backstage reports casting is being sought for men and women to play the roles of rural, blue collar workers in background roles. The series will shoot on November 20th, 21st, 29th or December 7th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jason Bateman directs, produces and stars in the Netflix series which follows a family who moves from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks to start repaying the money-laundering debt Jason Bateman’s character, Marty Byrde owes to a drug lord.