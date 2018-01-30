Owning a Dog Will Save Your Life One Day

A couple from New York is praising their dog for saving their lives. According to the Ando family, their pitbull Ruby never barks. However, one night Ruby began barking like crazy waking the Ando’s up.

Ruby had picked up the scent of gas which was leaking from a new propane heater in the basement. All the racket Ruby made prevented them from getting carbon monoxide poisoning!

This hits home for me, as recently my cousin ended up in the hospital from a carbon monoxide leak. You might be a cat person but I encourage you to buy a dog because you never know… one day your pup might just save lives.