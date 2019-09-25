Over the Edge – Jefferson City – October 26

Jefferson City, it’s YOUR TURN to go OVER THE EDGE!
Join Y107 for the Council For Drug Free Youth’s Over The Edge fundraiser on Saturday, October 26th in downtown Jefferson City.
A number of brave participants will have the opportunity to rappel down the Jefferson State Office Building, in exchange for donations to the Council for Drug Free Youth.
How to participate:
- Sign up now to become an Edger
- Easily set up your personal fundraising page
- Reach their $1000 fundraising minimum
- Experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the Jefferson State Office Building!
About Council for Drug Free Youth
Council for Drug Free Youth is a non-profit organization that works with community partners to provide inclusive activities that support youth and show them that an alcohol and drug free life is, not only possible, but fulfilling. CDFY empowers youth to stand up and support one another, to live healthy and drug free!