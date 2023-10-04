Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk – Oct. 15, 2023

Join Y107 and your community for a walk for a very important cause: Preventing Suicide. It’s the 10th Annual Out of the Darkness Columbia Community Walk , Sunday, October 15th at Stephen’s Lake Park in Columbia.

Our mission is clear: Save Lives and Bring Hope to Those Affected by Suicide

Event Details Date: 10/15/2023 Location: Stephens Lake Park, 2001 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Registration: 11:00 am Event Time: 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm