Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Experience – Oct 11, 2020

Join Y107 and your community for a very important cause: Preventing Suicide. It’s the 6th Annual Out of the Darkness Columbia Experience, Sunday, October 11th from 11a-2p at Stephen’s Lake Park in Columbia.

This year will be a bit different, as it’ll be a Drive-Thru Experience that will consist of getting Honor Beads, Sand, merchandise, and the Walk Shirts. You’ll also be able to sign the banner and visit the shoes. IF you decide to get out of your car, you will not be able to park at the top, just like in past years. Did we mention Dickey’s BBQ Food Truck will also be on hand. Just remember, masks will be required per local guidelines. There will also be a raffle at 2p hosted by Y107’s Lauren, done LIVE on Y107fm on Facebook.

The Memorial Wall has also gone digital. Keep scrolling to submit your memorial and see the wall.

While this year’s event is going to look different, the mission to Save Lives and Bring Hope to Those Affected by Suicide has not changed. We are a strong and resilient community, united in our effort to fight suicide, raise awareness, educate our communities, support those who have lost loved ones, and support those with lived experience. We use our voices and share our stories to provide hope. Suicide is a leading cause of death – and it is preventable. By supporting the event, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. Thanks to participants like you, AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025.

This year our goal is to raise $75,000 with help bring more education, healing, awareness, and advocacy efforts to our area. Remember 50% stays in our community!

Once you register for the walk, you will be getting emails to let you aware of the contests and challenges that we will have between now and October 11th!

To get registered, click here.

E-mail bhendren.afsp@gmail.com with questions.

Memorial Wall

One of the most important parts of the Out of the Darkness Walk, is the memorial wall. To honor your loved one, fill out the form below. We’ll be continually updating the wall as photos come in.